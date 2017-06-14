Home Desktop Deploy Windows 10 In Your Organization With MDT

Deploy Windows 10 In Your Organization With MDT

Deploy Windows 10 In Your Organization With MDT
With Microsoft tools such as the Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT) and the User State Migration Tool (USMT), IT professionals can automate desktop and server deployments and highly customize their migration experience. MDT supports different deployment processes, such as ZTI, LTI and UDI, and you can use it to either develop reference images or deploy solutions on a client computer.

In this article, we’ll go into more depth about reference images, and learn how to implement them using MDT or USMT.

Reference images

Reference images are important, as they are the foundation for devices in your organization. They may be used to save time while developing business software and/or company apps, software packages, drivers (provided the organization has a homogeneous environment in the hardware) and third-party software. Or if necessary you can create reference images according to the area or Total models of computer equipment in the organization. Creating a reference image consists of making a Custom Operating System image, and adding special features, programs, and applications, such as:

  • Packages and drivers
  • Applications such as Microsoft Office 2010, Google Chrome, Firefox, Chocolatey, VLC, Adobe Reader and Winrar

Read the entire article here, Deploy Windows 10 In Your Organization With MDT – Microsoft MVP Award Program Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft

Desktop
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
