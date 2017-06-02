Deploy Remote Desktop Gateway on the AWS Cloud
AWS provides a comprehensive set of services and tools for deploying Microsoft Windows-based workloads on its highly reliable and secure cloud infrastructure. RD Gateway uses Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) over HTTPS to establish a secure, encrypted connection between remote users on the Internet and Windows-based EC2 instances, without needing to configure a virtual private network (VPN) connection. This helps reduce the attack surface on your Windows-based instances while providing a remote administration solution for administrators.
This Quick Start automatically deploys and configures an RD Gateway infrastructure in the AWS Cloud from scratch, so you can securely administer your Windows-based, Amazon EC2 fleet using RDP over HTTPS. You can use the AWS CloudFormation templates included with the Quick Start to deploy RD Gateway into a new virtual private cloud (VPC), or deploy standalone or domain-joined RD Gateway instances into your existing AWS infrastructure. You can also use the templates as a starting point for your own implementation.
Read the entire article here, Deploy Remote Desktop Gateway on the AWS Cloud
via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.
