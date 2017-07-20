Deploy Applications with Simplicity and Performance using IBM Hyperconverged Systems Powered by Nutanix

As a follow-on to our multi-year partnership announcement on May 16, IBM has released details on their new Hyperconverged Systems powered by Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform software. The new line of IBM offerings will initially roll-out with the 1U CS821 and 2U CS822 models. These turnkey OEM systems will combine the performance of the IBM POWER8 chip architecture and the simplicity of Nutanix software. Initial workloads will be able to leverage the ecosystem of open source database management systems (OSDBMS) like MongoDB and EDB PostgresSQL, along with applications in the WebSphere Application Server Java environment.

IBM Hyperconverged Systems are unique because they bring the POWER architecture to customers in a Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) deployment model for the first time. Folks may wonder why they should choose IBM POWER when you can just as easily find the open source applications you need on x86-based systems. The answer is economics of the output. IT organizations can get noticeably “more bang for your buck” on many open source analytics and transactional database workloads using POWER when compared to x86-based systems (“Infrastructure Matters: IBM POWER8 vs. Xeon x86”, https://public.dhe.ibm.com/common/ssi/ecm/po/en/pol03213usen/POL03213USEN.PDF). IBM targets their 1U and 2U platforms to be price competitive with 1U and 2U x86 offerings, while providing greater performance due to POWER’s higher memory bandwidth and CPU thread support. This can give you better price-performance. The following chart shows what IBM has achieved on their POWER platform with popular open source databases.

As the footnote in the above chart says, “More details can be found at https://www.ibm.com/developerworks/linux/perfcol/index.html”. In addition to these database workloads, you can also find performance comparisons for Docker Containers, Genomics SOAP and HPC Lattice. A roster of open source Linux applications currently running on Power Systems can be found at https://developer.ibm.com/linuxonpower/open-source-pkgs/.

via the fine folks at Nutanix.