Deploy a DoD Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Environment in AWS – #AWS Session Video

The Department of Defense’s Secure Cloud Computing Architecture (SCCA) guidance provides DoD mission owners the security requirements for building a DoD compliant and secure application environment in the cloud. This session will review the DoD Cloud Security Requirements Guide and the DoD SCCA pillars and how they apply to AWS services. We will demonstrate how to build a DoD SCCA environment through automation and configuration management tools as well as discuss how to document security controls implementations. We will answer common questions, such as: how do we connect to a DoD Cloud Access Point? How do we implement a least privilege access control model? And how do we automate security event notifications and remediate issues? This session is designed for both technical and information assurance professionals that want to understand the process to move DoD systems into AWS, secure them, and get them accredited.

