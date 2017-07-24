Demystifying the Open Container Initiative (OCI) Specifications
The Open Container Initiative (OCI) announced the completion of the first versions of the container runtime and image specifications this week. The OCI is an effort under the auspices of the Linux Foundation to develop specifications and standards to support container solutions. A lot of effort has gone into the building of these specifications over the past two years. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the myths that have arisen over the past two years.
Myth #1: The OCI is a replacement for Docker
Standards are important, but they are far from a complete production platform. Take for example, the World Wide Web. It has evolved over the last 25 years and was built on core dependable standards like TCP/IP, HTTP and HTML. Using TCP/IP as an example, when enterprises coalesced around TCP/IP as a common protocol, it fueled the growth of routers and in particular – Cisco. However, Cisco became a leader in its market by focusing on differentiated features on its routing platform. We believe the parallel exists with the OCI specifications and Docker.
Docker is a complete production platform for developing, distributing, securing and orchestrating container-based solutions. The OCI specification is used by Docker, but it represents only about five percent of our code and a small part of the Docker platform concerned with the runtime behavior of a container and the layout of a container image.
Myth #2: Products and projects already are certified to the OCI specifications
Read the entire article here, Demystifying the Open Container Initiative (OCI) Specifications
via the fine folks at Docker.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]
Share this:
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper