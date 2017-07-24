Demystifying the Open Container Initiative (OCI) Specifications

The Open Container Initiative (OCI) announced the completion of the first versions of the container runtime and image specifications this week. The OCI is an effort under the auspices of the Linux Foundation to develop specifications and standards to support container solutions. A lot of effort has gone into the building of these specifications over the past two years. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the myths that have arisen over the past two years.

Myth #1: The OCI is a replacement for Docker

Standards are important, but they are far from a complete production platform. Take for example, the World Wide Web. It has evolved over the last 25 years and was built on core dependable standards like TCP/IP, HTTP and HTML. Using TCP/IP as an example, when enterprises coalesced around TCP/IP as a common protocol, it fueled the growth of routers and in particular – Cisco. However, Cisco became a leader in its market by focusing on differentiated features on its routing platform. We believe the parallel exists with the OCI specifications and Docker.

Docker is a complete production platform for developing, distributing, securing and orchestrating container-based solutions. The OCI specification is used by Docker, but it represents only about five percent of our code and a small part of the Docker platform concerned with the runtime behavior of a container and the layout of a container image.

Myth #2: Products and projects already are certified to the OCI specifications

