Demystifying the Citrix XenApp logon, enumeration and launch steps – new details included

This continues to be a topic of interest. Not only is it interesting and fun (right?) to know what is going on underneath the hood once you fill in your user credentials, it can also be very helpful when it comes to troubleshooting certain issues. While I have written about the login, enumeration and launch processes before, again I managed to include a couple of subtle changes/details.

External login and enumeration

A user opens up a web browser and connects to the external URL of the NetScaler Gateway (preferably using SSL over port Nr. 443). Here he or she will fill in his or her username and password. A locally installed Citrix Receiver can also be used to establish a direct connection to the NetScaler Gateway. Citrix Receiver uses so called Beacons to determine if a connection is internal or external and handles it accordingly. Check the (red) link for some more detailed information around Beacons and the discovery process.

During the login/authentication process an EPA (End Point Analyses) scan might be performed as part of a SmartAccess/SmartControl policy, for example, or NetScaler multi-Factor a.k.a. nFactor authentication could be configured (optional as of NetScaler 11.0 build 62.x and onwards).

Eventually the NetScaler will authenticate the user credentials (session ticket) against Active Directory, preferably using TCP port Nr. 636 (SSL) based upon the configured Authentication Policy. This could also involve two-factor/RADIUS authentication, which is basically considered a must have/minimum these days. Like StoreFront, the NetScaler has its own Authentication Service.

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com