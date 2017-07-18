Demystifying Storage on AWS – #AWS Session Video
You wouldn’t use a scooter to help someone move; likewise, there is no one-size-fits-all data storage solution. AWS provides a wide variety of storage services to address the spectrum of needs, from casual users saving photos to mission-critical, specialized databases utilized at the largest private and public sector entities. This session will give you an overview of these storage offerings, provide you with the groundwork to match these to your use cases.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
