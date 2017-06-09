Demo Video: SentryBay’s Armored Client for Citrix
In this video, I will introduce, explain and demonstrate SentryBay’s Armored Client for Citrix. The Armored Client for Citrix securely wraps the Citrix receiver – providing key endpoint and browser security for connections to XenDesktop and XenApp installations. The solution overcomes existing security threats such as key-logging, screen capture/session videoing, browser vulnerabilities, DNS poisoning and session hijacking. designed to secure a remote access Citrix session on an unmanaged PC or MAC.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
