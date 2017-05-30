Dell: Windows Containers with Windows Server 2016

Windows containers is a concept introduced with Windows server 2016 TP3 on both Core and GUI based OS image. A container looks a lot like a virtual machine (VM)-and is often considered a type of virtualization-but the two are distinctly different. Both host an operating system (OS), provide a local file system, and can be accessed over a network, just like a physical computer. However, a VM provides a full and independent OS, along with virtualized device drivers, memory management, and other components that add to the overhead. A container shares more of the host’s resources and consequently is more lightweight, quicker to deploy, and easier to scale across data centers. In this way, the container can offer a more efficient mechanism for encapsulating an application, while providing the necessary interface to the host system, all of which leads to more effective resource usage and greater portability. More details about the containers can be found at https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/virtualization/ windowscontainers/about/about_overview.

Windows Server 2016 actually offers two different types of container run times, each with different degrees of application isolation.

Windows Containers

Hyper-V Containers

Windows Containers offer isolation through namespace and process isolation, whereas Hyper-V Containers isolate each container via VMs. Windows Containers share a kernel with the container host and all the containers running on the host. In contrast, with Hyper-V Containers the kernel of the container host is not shared with the Hyper-V Containers. The Container Host can be either full OS or Core OS or a Nano edition. Both the types of Containers can be managed using Docker.

