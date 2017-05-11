Greetings from #DellEMCWorld in Las Vegas, where all of the Dell Technologies brands have come together on one stage. These are not only exciting times for us, but also for our mutual customers embarking on their digital transformation journey. Customers are now seeing the collective strength of the Dell Technologies portfolio come to market—and see how possibilities are turned to reality.

In today’s keynote, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about the constantly expanding partnership between VMware and Dell. One such example is the integration of our industry-leading solutions VMware AirWatch and Dell Client Command systems management tools. AirWatch is a key component of VMware Workspace ONE, an industry leading platform that enables our IT customers to empower their workforce to securely bring the technology of their choice (devices and apps) at the pace and cost the business needs.

The integration extends AirWatch management and remediation capabilities to the system firmware or BIOS. This is another significant proof point of AirWatch’s evolution from enterprise mobility management (EMM) to a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that goes beyond managing mobile devices to comprehensive Windows 10 and desktop management. At VMware, we see this as just the beginning of a long-term strategy to integrate our digital workspace solutions with Dell devices.

Read the entire article here, Dell & VMware Extend PC Management to the Firmware with AirWatch

via the fine folks at VMware!