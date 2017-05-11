Home Dell & VMware Extend PC Management to the Firmware with AirWatch

Greetings from #DellEMCWorld in Las Vegas, where all of the Dell Technologies brands have come together on one stage. These are not only exciting times for us, but also for our mutual customers embarking on their digital transformation journey. Customers are now seeing the collective strength of the Dell Technologies portfolio come to market—and see how possibilities are turned to reality.

In today’s keynote, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about the constantly expanding partnership between VMware and Dell. One such example is the integration of our industry-leading solutions VMware AirWatch and Dell Client Command systems management tools. AirWatch is a key component of VMware Workspace ONE, an industry leading platform that enables our IT customers to empower their workforce to securely bring the technology of their choice (devices and apps) at the pace and cost the business needs.

The integration extends AirWatch management and remediation capabilities to the system firmware or BIOS. This is another significant proof point of AirWatch’s evolution from enterprise mobility management (EMM) to a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that goes beyond managing mobile devices to comprehensive Windows 10 and desktop management. At VMware, we see this as just the beginning of a long-term strategy to integrate our digital workspace solutions with Dell devices.

VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
