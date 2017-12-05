Dell: Six Lessons Learned from the Largest Tech Merger in History

In my previous post, I looked at how the historical merger of Dell and EMC came about, and how their teams laid the foundation for a Value Creation Integration Office (VCIO) to manage the process from beginning to end. This not only enabled them to complete a successful merger in September 2016, but also surfaced a number of invaluable lessons along the way that should be studied closely by any company entering into a similar arrangement.

They include:

Customer first

Over-communicate

Build on a legacy of innovation

Major on the majors

Respect culture(s) and amplify foundational elements of the new company

One size does not fit all

Lesson 1: Customer first

As a primary guiding principle, the VCIO focused on generating value for their customers. Their goal was long-lasting value through innovation, service, and collaboration. Both companies wanted to ensure they provided true value immediately following the merger’s close, and worked diligently to shape for their customers the most valuable offerings possible. Solutions spanned the spectrum of the new company’s capabilities, offering everything from completely new offerings to simplified billing for its largest combined customers. From a successful track record of acquisitions by both companies, the VCIO knew what customers wanted and didn’t want out of the new company — innovation, simplicity, and most importantly, no disruptions.

Rather than simply rely on instinct and experience, the VCIO commissioned a study to refine the Day One offer based on a broad sample of the customer base. Using every avenue possible to listen and engage with customers, the VCIO confirmed what they knew; Customers wanted, above all, the continuation of the great client experience they had with each company before the merger. In the simplest terms, this translated to “Do no harm.”

