Dell: Introducing Multi-Gig and Open Networking for the Campus

The start of a new year brings a renewed focus on the future and a renewed commitment to what we do best. In 2017, our focus remains on leading the digital transformation. That means providing our customers with innovation that’s not simply ahead of the curve, but will help them innovate and thrive for the next 3, 5, and 10 years.

This begins with tools that turn ideas into reality, create new and better ways of working, and allow employees to stay actively engaged in the success of the business. From modernizing end-user technology with beautiful, innovative devices designed specifically for the way people work, to creating new ways of working with digital workspaces that deliver easy, secure access on any device, we’re powering workplace transformation with seamless, user-centric experiences.

With mobility at the core of today’s workplace, it’s essential to invest in next-generation wireless solutions at the network edge, as well as the switching components that support them. One of the latest technologies, referred to as multi-gig Ethernet or IEEE P802.3bz, enables delivery of 2.5Gbps and 5Gbps data rates and Power over Ethernet via widely deployed standard Cat5e cables.

Read the entire article here, Introducing Multi-Gig and Open Networking for the Campus

via the fine folks at Dell

