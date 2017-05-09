Dell: Flexible Consumption Models – Transforming How IT Invests for the Future

Technology innovation is advancing at an exponential rate, powering a new era of digital transformation. We’re seeing organizations use technology to fundamentally rethink their business models and disrupt entire industries. And we’re seeing IT evolve from a support organization to a prime mover of the business itself. So it’s no wonder most organizations today invest heavily in IT innovation to transform for the future.

But there are financial roadblocks. Many organizations are cash-starved with scarce financial capital and resources for major investments in innovation. And many IT leaders are apprehensive when adopting new technologies due to unforeseen costs and risks. Yet despite these challenges, the crux remains the same—organizations that do not shift financial resources toward IT innovation risk falling behind.

To address these issues, Dell Financial Services (DFS), the global in-house financial services provider for Dell EMC distributors, channel partners and customers, created a broad range of innovative payment solutions engineered to help organizations choose the technology they need and pay for it on their own terms, enabling them to better thrive in today’s digital economy. We call them flexible consumption models—an innovative way to pay.

