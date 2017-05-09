Dell: Files, Objects … and Streams?

With the digital economy playing an increasingly important role in our lives, it’s no surprise that there is lot of coverage in the media of the latest disruptive business models and viral apps. Hidden below the surface of these headline grabbers, however, is the real star of the show – data, more specifically unstructured data.

Unstructured data, generated by users, mobile apps, smart devices and sensors, is the bedrock of the digital economy. However, harnessing it can be particularly challenging for businesses. Its explosive growth puts a strain on IT infrastructure, leading to operational complexity, lack of agility and out of control costs. Compounding the problem is the enormous diversity in in the types of unstructured data, as well as in the applications that generate and use it.

The three types of unstructured data

Broadly speaking, there are three distinct types of unstructured data, each with its own unique attributes and use-cases: file data, object data and streaming data.

