Dell: Files, Objects … and Streams?
With the digital economy playing an increasingly important role in our lives, it’s no surprise that there is lot of coverage in the media of the latest disruptive business models and viral apps. Hidden below the surface of these headline grabbers, however, is the real star of the show – data, more specifically unstructured data.
Unstructured data, generated by users, mobile apps, smart devices and sensors, is the bedrock of the digital economy. However, harnessing it can be particularly challenging for businesses. Its explosive growth puts a strain on IT infrastructure, leading to operational complexity, lack of agility and out of control costs. Compounding the problem is the enormous diversity in in the types of unstructured data, as well as in the applications that generate and use it.
The three types of unstructured data
Broadly speaking, there are three distinct types of unstructured data, each with its own unique attributes and use-cases: file data, object data and streaming data.
Read the entire article here, Files, Objects … and Streams?
via the fine folks at Dell
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper