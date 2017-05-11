Dell: Enabling the Workforce of Today and Tomorrow

The often discussed work/life balance has never been something I really was able to grasp. For me, it’s always been more about work/life blend, and it seems I’m not alone these days.

The generations coming behind me see even less boundary between their work and their personal lives. Technology makes that possible for us, and it has become something the workforce can’t live without.

Forty-two percent of millennial workers say they would quit a job with substandard technology, and 82 percent say workplace technology influences the job they will take. A big part of that means no longer being tethered.

So it was great to hear during the Workforce Transformation session at Dell EMC World this week that Dell is taking mobility one step further with the industry’s first wireless charging solution.

First announced at CES in January, the Dell Latitude 7000 2-in-1 goes for sale in the US on June 1 with optional wireless charging pad and dock which wirelessly connects you to power and your display for a first-of-its kind wireless desktop experience.

via the fine folks at Dell