Dell EMC’s Powerful New AMD EPYC-based Servers Are First with Certified vSAN Ready Nodes

Good news for vSAN users: Dell EMC’s industry-leading, 14th generation PowerEdge servers, the bedrock of the modern data center, now include models with AMD EPYC processors available as vSAN Ready Nodes.

This incredible pairing takes storage optimization and cost cutting to a whole new level—critical factors for companies eager to deploy emerging workloads:

Software-defined storage deployments

The highly configurable, 1U single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R6415, with up to 32 cores, offers ultra-dense, scale-out computing capabilities. Storage flexibility is enabled with up to 10 PCIe NVMe drives.

Edge computing deployments

The 2U single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 offers up to 20 percent better TCO per four-node cluster for vSAN deployments at the edge. With 128 PCIe lanes, it offers accelerated east/west bandwidth for cloud computing and virtualization. And with up to 2TB memory capacity and 12 NVMe drives it improves storage efficiency.

High performance computing

The dual-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7425 delivers up to 25 percent absolute performance improvement for HPC workloads like computational fluid dynamics (CFD). With up to 64 cores, it offers high bandwidth with dense GPU/FPGA capability.

