This is the first day of the first combined Dell EMC World 2017 being held in Las Vegas Nevada. Last year’s event in Las Vegas was the end of the EMC World, while this being the first of the combined Dell EMC World events that succeeded its predecessors.

What this means is an expanded focus because of the new Dell EMC that has added servers among other items to the event focus. Granted, EMC had been doing servers via its VCE and converged divisions, however with the Dell EMC integration completed as of last fall, the Dell Server group is now part of the Dell EMC organization.

The central theme of this Dell EMC world is REALIZE with a focus on four pillars:

Digital Transformation (Pivotal focus) of applications

IT Transformation (Dell EMC, Virtustream, VMware) data center modernization

Workforce transformation (Dell Client Solutions) devices from mobile to IoT

Information Security (RSA and Secureworks)

What Did Dell EMC Announce Today

Read the entire article here, Dell EMC World 2017 Day One news announcement summary

via Greg Schulz.