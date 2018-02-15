When it comes to IT, flexibility and agility are not just states of mind. If IT leaders are going to succeed in the digital era those attributes need to be built into modern IT platforms from the ground up.

With that simple but powerful idea in mind we at Dell EMC are proud to unveil our latest Dell EMC VxBlock System offering. The Dell EMC VxBlock System 1000 is the most extensible Converged Infrastructure (CI) platform ever built. Rather than just building a CI platform that makes it simpler to manage compute and storage within the same stack, we made it possible for IT organizations to also mix and match both compute and storage components anyway they see fit.

IT organizations can now mix and match Cisco UCS C-Series rack servers and Cisco UCS B-Series blade servers in the same platform depending on their diverse applications’ processing and scalability requirements. Each platform can be optimized for different classes of application workloads by relying on a proven architecture to create and share pools of IT infrastructure resources. When it comes to storage, Dell EMC now uniquely allows IT organizations to choose four types of storage arrays—Dell EMC Unity, VMAX, XtremIO, and Isilon — each optimized for various classes of workloads, now all within the same system, the VxBlock 1000.

Read the entire article here, Dell EMC VxBlock 1000 Re-Defines IT Agility for the Enterprise

Via the fine folks at Dell