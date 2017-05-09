Dell EMC VMAX 950F: Raises Bar for High-End All Flash Storage

Today, Dell EMC expanded its with the new VMAX 950F All Flash storage array as well as new release of HYPERMAX software. VMAX 950F is the latest Dell EMC premier enterprise storage offering, which has set the industry’s benchmark for enterprise storage arrays for decades.

A brief look at the numbers reveals just how far we have come in the enterprise storage arena. VMAX 950F peak performance delivers up to 6.7M IOPS – 68 percent faster than the previous generation – and 150GB/s of sustained bandwidth[i], ideal for mixed workloads involving transactional workloads as well as data warehouse applications. VMAX 950F response times are equally impressive sustaining 350 microseconds for OLTP databases – 30 percent better response times than the previous generation[ii]. Most importantly, the 950F offers best-in-class performance, which is up to 4x faster than the nearest competitor in the real world (for OLTP while leveraging compression technologies).[iii]

This new flagship VMAX All Flash is the ultimate platform to consolidate with confidence – offering a 25 percent smaller footprint for the same performance as its predecessor. The 950F also now supports mixing mainframe and open systems and a new, smaller 13TB entry point for mainframe customers. This combined with the massive performance and scale as well as mission critical availability – make the 950F the ideal platform for consolidating enterprise workloads.

via the fine folks at Dell