Dell EMC OpenManage HPE Operations Manager i (OMi) Operations Connector V1.0 now available!

Dell EMC OpenManage HPE Operations Manager i (OMi) Operations Connector V1.0 now available!
We are excited to bring you the latest addition to OpenManage Connection portfolio with Dell EMC OpenManage HPE Operations Manager i (OMi) Operations Connector.

The new Dell EMC OpenManage HPE OMi Operations Connector Version 1.0 provides a relatively easy way for monitoring Dell EMC devices in a heterogeneous environment monitored by HPE OMi. So, you will not only protect your IT organization’s existing investment in HPE OMi but also get the single, consistent and holistic view of your Dell EMC infrastructure directly from HPE OMi – talk about “Single-pane-of-glass”.

The OpenManage HPE OMi Operations Connector provides capabilities to integrate the Dell EMC OpenManage Essential (OME) with HPE OMi. The Operations Connector for OME periodically collects systems management data about the Events and Topology from OME and transfers it to HPE Omi, therefore helping system administrators and business users monitor their heterogeneous infrastructure and business services closely. You can also launch the OME web console directly from the event perspective in HPE OMi to perform further troubleshooting, configuration, upgrade and other lifecycle management activities

Dell
