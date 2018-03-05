Home Applications Dell EMC Is Expanding Our Splunk Capabilities

Dell EMC Is Expanding Our Splunk Capabilities

0
Dell EMC Is Expanding Our Splunk Capabilities
0

It’s 2018, a new year with new data analytics trends. Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and IoT are all leading contenders that have been talked about a lot, but I would still argue that machine generated data analytics is still just as relevant in 2018. Machine data makes up about 80%-90% of the data that’s out there and can help drive critical use cases around security, IT Ops, App Delivery and much more. When it comes to machine data analytics, Splunk immediately comes to mind. They are by far the leader in this space and have been making moves to incorporate things like Machine Learning and IoT into their platform. I have written a couple other blogs about Splunk here and on Big Data Beard and suggest you check them out too. Most of them are about what Dell EMC is doing with Splunk, the optimal solutions for Splunk and the apps we have for Splunk. The one thing we never had, however, were Splunk services… until now.

I’m pretty excited that Dell EMC has begun to develop pre-deployment and post-deployment services that help customers get the most out of their Splunk deployment and truly be able to “Ask any question” from their data. Prior to this, Dell EMC focused on developing solutions that comprised of optimal hardware and Splunk software. With our new services capabilities, our tripod is complete. I am reminded of the 30 Rock episode that talks about the “Third Heat” convection oven— cue Tracy Morgan yelling “I am the third heat”!

Read the entire article here, Dell EMC Is Expanding Our Splunk Capabilities

Via the fine folks at Dell

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Internet of Things (IoT)
News
Security
Storage
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1520022735_hqdefault.jpg

          Preventing Meltdown and Spectre

          See how ManageEngine helped John overcome Meltdown and Spectre bugs. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1517428333_maxresdefault.jpg

          DataCore MaxParallel Dashboard – Video Walkthrough

          1516704427_maxresdefault.jpg

          Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure – @E2EVC Video

          1519201633_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Transform Your Business with Microsoft IoT in Action Webinar Series

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video