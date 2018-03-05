Dell EMC Is Expanding Our Splunk Capabilities

It’s 2018, a new year with new data analytics trends. Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and IoT are all leading contenders that have been talked about a lot, but I would still argue that machine generated data analytics is still just as relevant in 2018. Machine data makes up about 80%-90% of the data that’s out there and can help drive critical use cases around security, IT Ops, App Delivery and much more. When it comes to machine data analytics, Splunk immediately comes to mind. They are by far the leader in this space and have been making moves to incorporate things like Machine Learning and IoT into their platform. I have written a couple other blogs about Splunk here and on Big Data Beard and suggest you check them out too. Most of them are about what Dell EMC is doing with Splunk, the optimal solutions for Splunk and the apps we have for Splunk. The one thing we never had, however, were Splunk services… until now.

I’m pretty excited that Dell EMC has begun to develop pre-deployment and post-deployment services that help customers get the most out of their Splunk deployment and truly be able to “Ask any question” from their data. Prior to this, Dell EMC focused on developing solutions that comprised of optimal hardware and Splunk software. With our new services capabilities, our tripod is complete. I am reminded of the 30 Rock episode that talks about the “Third Heat” convection oven— cue Tracy Morgan yelling “I am the third heat”!

