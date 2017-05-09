Home Applications Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance – Innovation Without Compromise

Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance – Innovation Without Compromise

Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance – Innovation Without Compromise
Today, we are delivering a major leap in data protection with the new Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA), which will enable our customers to transform their protection environments.

IDPA is a new pre-integrated, turnkey appliance that is simple to deploy and scale, and delivers holistic data protection with comprehensive feature-set and broad workload coverage. IDPA is specifically designed to solve increasingly complex data protection challenges of modern enterprises.

So, why Integrated Data Protection Appliance and why now?
Business and technology landscapes continue to evolve. Data growth and democratization are enabling more powerful next gen applications. Businesses are increasingly leveraging cloud for flexibility, agility and economics. Business cycles continue to shrink and the pressure continues to mount for organizations to invest in future-proof technologies with faster time to value.

