The best just got even better![1] The launch of an exciting new ‘supercharged’ solution from Dell EMC gives you a fantastic opportunity to increase your margins while also helping customers to boost their business efficiency.

We’re already #1 in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) marketplace and we’re also #1 in x86 Server Units[2]. Now, Dell EMC has combined its leading HCI offerings—including VxRail Appliances—with its next generation PowerEdge Server platform to launch a portfolio of HCI appliances built on best-in-class server platforms[3] that are uniquely designed and optimized for HCI workloads and software-defined storage.

Customers Demand Turnkey HCI for Simplicity, Agility and Scalability

If your customers are new to HCI, they have likely been considering it—along with 60% of their peers.[4] Agility is a key element to accelerating IT transformation and the vast majority of customers who have already adopted HCI (87%)[5] say that it has made their organization more agile.

Read the entire article here, Dell EMC HCI Launches on Optimized PowerEdge 14th Generation Servers

Via the fine folks at Dell