Introducing a Single Product to Bundle Data Protection with VMware workloads in Amazon!

As more organizations continue to move applications and data to the cloud, the value of data protection is now more important than ever. Solid and reliable data protection workflows guarantee data is always available and ready for recovery when needed, and ensures little to no downtime for our customers’ business operations. For our customers virtualizing with VMware in the cloud, Dell EMC makes it easy to now protect VMware workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with an all-in-one bundle that is cost effective and provides simplicity in purchasing and management.

Top Customer Advantages of the Dell EMC Data Protection for VMware Cloud™ on AWS” Bundle:

Purchased as a single product that includes all necessary Dell EMC software for backing up and recovering VMware Cloud on AWS workloads

Similar to VMware Cloud on AWS, bundle is priced on a per host subscription model

1 or 3 year subscriptions are available for flexible procurement options

Industry leading Data Domain deduplication to reduce backup storage capacity needs

vSphere integration and attractive pricing that makes it painless to protect VMware Cloud™

Read the entire article here, Dell EMC Data Protection for VMware Cloud™ on AWS

Via the fine folks at Dell