Dell Technologies World 2018, with over 14,000 attendees, was a resounding success in showcasing Dell Technologies’ leadership in helping organizations transform into the modern data center. Modernizing data protection, specifically data protection for VMware environments, is an essential element of that transformation.

Architected from the ground up for the software-defined data center, Dell EMC data protection solutions provide automation for all aspects of VMware data protection, comprehensive application coverage, and native VMware integration. They deliver high performance and low cost to protect with industry-leading deduplication and bandwidth usage. And, they enable the extension of VMware data protection to the Cloud for each phase of your journey to the cloud – long-term retention to the cloud, disaster recovery in the cloud and VMware Cloud workloads running on AWS.

Dell EMC’s VMware data protection capabilities were highlighted extensively at Dell Technologies World.

Read the entire article here, Dell EMC Data Protection for VMware at Dell Technologies World 2018

