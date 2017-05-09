Dell EMC Advances Data Center Grade Software-Defined Storage

Software-defined storage (SDS) is a key driver of data center transformation. As a data center grade SDS, the enterprise features, availability, performance and flexibility of ScaleIO make it perfect for traditional array consolidation, private cloud/IaaS, and new emerging technologies like DevOps and container microservices.

Customers love that they can use industry-standard hardware, Ethernet and ScaleIO to reduce costs, simplify storage lifecycle management, and begin operating with ruthless efficiency.

The first set of new features focuses on space efficiency, to provide more effective usable capacity and improve the total cost of ownership for our customers. ScaleIO.Next introduces multiple space efficiency features including inline compression, space- efficient thin provisioning and flash-based snapshots. In addition, snapshots get an additional boost in ScaleIO.Next by enabling the creation of more snapshot copies, automating snap management and adding unrestricted refresh / restore capabilities. This is huge for customers who want to shrink their storage footprint and reduce costs using software-defined storage.

