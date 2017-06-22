Dell EMC Adds AMD EPYC Processors to the World’s Bestselling Server
For the second quarter in a row, we’ve sold more Dell EMC PowerEdge servers than any other vendor in the world*. This is a historic milestone for us and we’re excited that you’ve made PowerEdge servers such an integral part of your digital transformation.
In May, Dell EMC announced the next generation of PowerEdge servers. Today, we’re excited to be working with AMD with the release of their new EPYC™ processor designed specifically for the enterprise space.
Scalable Business Architecture
As you begin your digital transformation in cloud, mobility, IoT, virtualization, and software defined deployments, you face workloads that are radically different from those you faced just five years ago. As you invest in the future of your data center, you require a server architecture with exceptional ability to support modern workloads and scale to unpredictable demands. New Dell EMC PowerEdge servers provide flexible configurations to support these new workloads. With the high PCIe lane count (128 lanes) of the new AMD EPYC and its ability to support up to 24 NVMe devices out of a single processor, we now offer some truly unique server innovation in software defined storage and big data/data analytics at an outstanding TCO.
