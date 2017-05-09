Home Dell Announces New, Industry-Leading Dell EMC Data Center and Campus Open Networking Products

Dell Announces New, Industry-Leading Dell EMC Data Center and Campus Open Networking Products

0
Dell Announces New, Industry-Leading Dell EMC Data Center and Campus Open Networking Products
0

The networking industry is undergoing disruptive change and Dell EMC is leading the way. A few years back, we challenged the status quo with our Open Networking initiative, breaking the proprietary links between networking hardware and software. This opened the doors to a whole new market for networking hardware and software, granting enterprise, web and service providers more choice and capability than ever before.

Today, we continue to lead the industry with the announcement of new high-performance switching platforms and a new release of our Linux-based network operating system, OS10. These new, enhanced products for Open Networking will help customers enable flexibility, lower IT costs and speed return on investment. A recent total cost of ownership (TCO) from ACG Research, partially funded by Dell EMC, showed how a prominent Tier 1 service provider was able to reduce the 5-year TCO on their infrastructure by using an open architecture.

For the data center, the new S5148F-ON switch is Dell EMC’s first 25G top-of-rack Open Networking switch, part of the “Better Together” story with new Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G servers shipping with native 25G support.  Additionally, the 100G uplinks are designed for 100G fabric connectivity accelerating rack-to-rack (east-west) network traffic.  This is ideal for cloud and web-scale customers looking to maximize application and service performance.

Read the entire article here, Announcing New, Industry-Leading Dell EMC Data Center and Campus Open Networking Products

via the fine folks at Dell

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494276312_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Video

          Together, as partners and problem solvers we’re innovating, learning, and improving to create a world where every person, every team, can make the extraordinary possible. Together we are doing great things. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1493712237_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra Nutanix Workshop Video

          1493680961_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Overview: Enabling Consumer-Grade Apps

          1494044926_maxresdefault.jpg

          A Video Demonstration of Workspot DaaS 2.0

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video