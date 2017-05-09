Dell Announces New, Industry-Leading Dell EMC Data Center and Campus Open Networking Products

The networking industry is undergoing disruptive change and Dell EMC is leading the way. A few years back, we challenged the status quo with our Open Networking initiative, breaking the proprietary links between networking hardware and software. This opened the doors to a whole new market for networking hardware and software, granting enterprise, web and service providers more choice and capability than ever before.

Today, we continue to lead the industry with the announcement of new high-performance switching platforms and a new release of our Linux-based network operating system, OS10. These new, enhanced products for Open Networking will help customers enable flexibility, lower IT costs and speed return on investment. A recent total cost of ownership (TCO) from ACG Research, partially funded by Dell EMC, showed how a prominent Tier 1 service provider was able to reduce the 5-year TCO on their infrastructure by using an open architecture.

For the data center, the new S5148F-ON switch is Dell EMC’s first 25G top-of-rack Open Networking switch, part of the “Better Together” story with new Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G servers shipping with native 25G support. Additionally, the 100G uplinks are designed for 100G fabric connectivity accelerating rack-to-rack (east-west) network traffic. This is ideal for cloud and web-scale customers looking to maximize application and service performance.

