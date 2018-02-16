Home Data Center Dell: An Inside Look at Epsilon: How PowerEdge Powers a Marketing Giant

0
On a cold January morning, our Media Agents video crew and I arrived at a modern Dallas office building housing Epsilon’s headquarters. You may be asking, “who is Epsilon?” They’re the quiet marketing powerhouse behind many Fortune 500 loyalty programs. According to Epsilon’s Chief Information Officer Robert Walden, Epsilon is happy to stay in the background servicing their Fortune 500 customers.

As I sat down in the lobby, a promotional video was running that really brought to light the work Epsilon is doing for industry giants such as Dunkin’ Donuts, AMEX, FEDEX, and Walgreens.  Have you ever considered who is behind the personalized email marketing communications and great offers you receive from loyalty programs, or how you can seamlessly redeem your loyalty points? That’s Epsilon.

During this visit, we took a look into the intricacies of the complex world of data analytics and building multi-channel relationships with today’s customers.

Read the entire article here, An Inside Look at Epsilon: How PowerEdge Powers a Marketing Giant

Via the fine folks at Dell

          Share this video