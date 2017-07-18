Dell: A World Without Wires – Cool Charging Mat!

Dell PM30W17 wireless charging mat, codename Nikola, shown with Dell Latitude 12 7000 Series (Model 7285, Aspen) 2-in-1- touch notebook computer.

The PC is unstoppable

The computer has experienced a great deal of transition since its inception in the late 1940s. Think back to the original large-scale computer – a huge machine that took up a full floor and needed up to 20 people to operate and maintain. Flash forward to the late 1970s to the birth of the personal computer, which enabled people to utilize computing power at their own desks. From there, desktop PCs evolved to smaller and less cumbersome machines with higher performance, allowing computing to take place faster and professionals to perform more efficiently. These machines then transformed further to the laptop – enabling employees to take work on the road. Power, security and design became top of mind for the industry and PCs continued to advance, evolving as thinner and lighter, integrating ergonomic keyboards for extreme comfort, adding smaller chipsets, and expanding to sleek and versatile form factors with recyclable materials. The evolution of the PC continues at break neck speed. We now see beautiful, nearly bezel-free displays with touch screens, high resolution screens and a variety of device forms including 2-in-1s to fit the different work lifestyles of today’s fast-paced world. We’re excited!

It’s time for a change

However, there is one constant in each evolution of the PC that has not changed: the power cord. The annoying, tangle-prone, unnecessarily heavy and messy looking tail of every machine out there. Keeping in mind all of the advancements taking place within the computing world – lightweight form factors, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and beyond – plugging our device into a power source continues to be an annoyance. With today’s professionals constantly on the go – eliminating the power cord is the obvious next step to simplify the work experience and fully evolve the PC.

