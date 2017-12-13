DABCC Radio
Delivering Superior User Experience with the Fluendo Multi-Media Codec Pack on the IGEL OS – Podcast Episode 294

Delivering Superior User Experience with the Fluendo Multi-Media Codec Pack on the IGEL OS – Podcast Episode 294
In episode 294, Douglas Brown interviews Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer at IGEL Technology and Alex Fernández, Sales Director at Fluendo.  Matthias and Alex discuss the benefits of the Fluendo multimedia codec pack, why it is important for delivering a great user experience, how it delivers, how to implement, along with a bit about the future of HD graphics and much more!

About Fluendo

Founded in late 2004 in Barcelona, Fluendo was created with the objective of providing a legal solution for multimedia playback by means of an Open and cross-platform framework called GStreamer.

For more than 10 years, Fluendo has always been at the forefront building legal multimedia products always developed under this versatile framework and actively contributing to the GStreamer community growth.

As a result of an huge collaborative task, GStreamer has established itself as the de-facto standard multimedia framework for GNU/Linux and UNIX systems. GStreamer is a development framework to create applications like media players, video editors, streaming media broadcasters, etc. as well as other software components like codecs, filters, muxers or demuxers. GStreamer is free and open source and is released under the LGPL V2 license, allowing developers to also use it in commercial or closed applications.

From a technical standpoint, the GStreamer framework was designed to make it easy to write applications that handle audio and video, giving the developer the ability to process any kind of flow. From a user’s point of view, GStreamer’s dramatically enhances the multimedia experience: audio and video files run smoother while memory consumption is minimized.

Learn more at http://fluendo.com/.

About IGEL OS

IGEL OS revolutionizes access to virtualized desktops and applications. Currently in its 6th generation, this time-tested operating system standardizes your endpoints, provides for adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble free workspace. Supporting more remote display protocols than any solution on the market, IGEL Linux 10 is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/igel-os-universal-desktop-operating-system/

About Universal Management Suite (UMS)

Universal Management Suite (UMS), IGEL’s endpoint management software, has revolutionized endpoint management.

Unlike Dell & HP whose confusing array of management tools only work on their own devices, IGEL offers a single endpoint management solution that gives IT automated backend control while delivering a familiar, trouble-free environment for users.

Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, UMS supports diverse operating systems, databases and directories. This smart, simple and secure management software lets IT easily manage any remote endpoint.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/igel-ums-universal-management-suite/

About UMS Add Ons

  • ICG – Extend the Universal Management Suite to endpoints running outside the company network, whether that’s in remote branch offices, at home offices or by roaming road warriors. Using only a standard internet connection, IGEL Cloud Gateway enables transparent and secure endpoint management anytime, anywhere – Learn more about the IGEL Cloud Gateway
  • HA – High Availability, HA, is an optional extension for the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and enables the UMS to offer any degree of scalability, availability and redundancy. With HA, even large-scale thin client environments (500 or more end devices) can be simultaneously reconfigured – Learn more about HA 
  • IMI – With the IGEL Management Interface, IMI, the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) can connect via a standard REST API to existing enterprise management systems (such as Microsoft System Center or IBM Tivoli). In addition, IMI provides the interface for REST-compatible programming languages to connect autonomous systems together – Learn more about IMI.
  • UMA – The IGEL Unified Management Agent, UMA, for Windows 7 or 10 delivers Unified Management of the future, today. Devices running a Windows 7 or 10 operating system and an installed UMA are reliably and securely managed by our Universal Management Suite (UMS). In this way UMA-managed devices fit seamlessly into the IGEL solution portfolio – whether they are thin clients, notebooks or workstations – Learn more about UMA

Download 3 Free Licenses – IGEL Desktop Converter (UDC) & Management System (UMS) – https://www.igel.com/download/

About Matthias Haas

As Chief Technology Officer for IGEL Technology, Matthias Haas develops key technology partnerships and is responsible for IGEL’s hardware and software portfolio. With over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, Haas creates products that are tailored around the needs of IGEL’s customers and meet the evolving requirements of the global market. Haas is dedicated to creating solutions that help IGEL customers run their business endpoint solutions as efficiently as possible. He works together with existing technology partners like Citrix, VMware or Microsoft to provide bleeding-edge managed workspace solutions. Prior to joining IGEL as a software developer in 2007, Haas spent 6 years as a Linux software developer at Linogate, a Linux internet security appliance company. Haas graduated with a degree in Computer Science (Dipl.-Inf. (FH) from the University of Applied Science Augsburg.

About Alex Fernández

Alex Fernández has devoted his professional career to IT sales helping companies to align their IT needs with their business objectives. He owns 15 years experience in technical presales and sales teams where he could learn how the role of IT, whatever the industry he was working for (telco, utilities, banking, retail…), it has evolved from a support department in a organization to become a lever of that organization business growth.

After a long period in T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom branch for enterprise services), Alex joined Fluendo in 2015 as a Sales Director. In this role, Alex is responsible for defining the sales strategy and achieving the company’s revenue goals.

Alex is graduated in Telecom Engineering, and he also holds a MBA from the IESE Business School.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

