Home Delivering Real-Time Business Insights with Hybrid IT

Delivering Real-Time Business Insights with Hybrid IT

0
Delivering Real-Time Business Insights with Hybrid IT
0

Some businesses look to the public cloud for improving agility and reducing IT costs, but many know Hybrid IT is the way to go. This new approach accelerates digital transformation and business innovation.

To keep pace with competitors and deliver new products and services, businesses must accelerate their IT digital transformation. The need to evolve is challenging business leaders to continuously invest in IT innovation.

In recent years, many IT teams have leveraged public cloud platforms to create greater agility as a way to achieve this mission and to deliver real-time business insights. The common thought has been that the public cloud is also less expensive than traditional IT environments—but this is not always the case.

Although at first glance the opposite seems true, public clouds can be costly. Initially turning on public cloud services can be both agile and inexpensive, but costs can scale up quickly as data growth and services sprawl.

Many IT teams also discover that the security, compliance, and performance of public clouds do not meet their needs. They need a more flexible and scalable IT environment, one that operates seamlessly across data center infrastructures and networks as well as private and public clouds.

Hybrid IT drives real-time business insights

Read the entire article here, Delivering Real-Time Business Insights with Hybrid IT

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads. While most of us are familiar […]

    read more
    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        Maybe your business has outgrown its file server and you’re thinking of replacing it. Or perhaps your server is dated and not supporting your business like it should, so you’re considering moving to the cloud. It might be that you’re starting a new business and wondering if an in-house server is adequate or if you […]

        read more
        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500531816_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Knowledge Center Videos: How do I change the VPC for an RDS DB instance?

          Find more details in the AWS Knowledge Center: https://aws.amazon.com/premiumsupport/knowledge-center/change-vpc-rds-db-instance/ Satya, an AWS Cloud Support Engineer, shows you how to change the VPC for an RDS DB instance. This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

          read more
          1498041283_maxresdefault.jpg

          Tools of Research: Machine Learning – #AWS Session Video

          1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

          Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

          1500455462_hqdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Interview from Next ‘ 17 – Benefits of becoming a Google Certified Professional

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video