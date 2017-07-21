Delivering Real-Time Business Insights with Hybrid IT

Some businesses look to the public cloud for improving agility and reducing IT costs, but many know Hybrid IT is the way to go. This new approach accelerates digital transformation and business innovation.

To keep pace with competitors and deliver new products and services, businesses must accelerate their IT digital transformation. The need to evolve is challenging business leaders to continuously invest in IT innovation.

In recent years, many IT teams have leveraged public cloud platforms to create greater agility as a way to achieve this mission and to deliver real-time business insights. The common thought has been that the public cloud is also less expensive than traditional IT environments—but this is not always the case.

Although at first glance the opposite seems true, public clouds can be costly. Initially turning on public cloud services can be both agile and inexpensive, but costs can scale up quickly as data growth and services sprawl.

Many IT teams also discover that the security, compliance, and performance of public clouds do not meet their needs. They need a more flexible and scalable IT environment, one that operates seamlessly across data center infrastructures and networks as well as private and public clouds.

Hybrid IT drives real-time business insights

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.