Delivering Patient-Centric Care
In healthcare, transdisciplinary teams often collaborate in order to develop multifaceted and individualized care plans for patients. Providers from a variety of disciplines band together to share solutions and strategies in order to develop and execute optimal healthcare plans for patients. This type of approach of coordinating care is often used for patients who have experienced a severe physical trauma. It can also be successful in behavioral and early intervention cases such as infants with physical or developmental disabilities.
Successful transdisciplinary healthcare teams require excellent teamwork and communication between members from the beginning of the process. These teams can be composed of, but not limited to, primary care physicians, surgical specialists, mental health providers, occupational, speech and physical therapists, patient educators/advocates, social workers, patients and family members. These members focus on the unique health issues and pool knowledge and resources in order to yield the best treatment options. Together they create a patient-centric, all-inclusive care plan that includes medications and therapies to manage or remedy the specific physical or mental conditions of the patient.
Read the entire article here, Delivering Patient-Centric Care — Communication Matters
via the fine folks at Lua Messaging
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published