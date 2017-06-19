Delivering Patient-Centric Care

In healthcare, transdisciplinary teams often collaborate in order to develop multifaceted and individualized care plans for patients. Providers from a variety of disciplines band together to share solutions and strategies in order to develop and execute optimal healthcare plans for patients. This type of approach of coordinating care is often used for patients who have experienced a severe physical trauma. It can also be successful in behavioral and early intervention cases such as infants with physical or developmental disabilities.

Successful transdisciplinary healthcare teams require excellent teamwork and communication between members from the beginning of the process. These teams can be composed of, but not limited to, primary care physicians, surgical specialists, mental health providers, occupational, speech and physical therapists, patient educators/advocates, social workers, patients and family members. These members focus on the unique health issues and pool knowledge and resources in order to yield the best treatment options. Together they create a patient-centric, all-inclusive care plan that includes medications and therapies to manage or remedy the specific physical or mental conditions of the patient.

