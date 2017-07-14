Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar
From pilot to production, eG Enterprise empowers enterprise organizations to deliver a better user experience and increased ROI by delivering comprehensive, converged performance management of Java application services. With optimized Java platforms delivered through Zing, Azul Systems enables Java-based businesses to focus on functionality and long-term lower operating costs rather than daily firefighting. Together, eG Enterprise and Azul Systems offer a proven Java environment designed to optimize the deployment, management, and scale of Java application services.
Watch this on-demand webinar where Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO of eG Innovations and Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems discuss how:
- Java Application Service Management can be simplified and made more cost-effective, while delivering a better user experience
- eG Enterprise enhancements provide insights into Java applications running on the Zing runtime
- eG Enterprise and Azul Zing working together in a production Java installation can reduce costs, optimize deployments and deliver optimum user satisfaction
Presenters:
- Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO, Azul Systems
- Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations
Watch the ‘Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar Here
