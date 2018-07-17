Delivering a True Digital Workspace Experience – Part 1

The concept of the DIGITAL WORKSPACE is no longer new. After all, VMware announced its WORKSPACE ONE solution over two years ago, practically a lifetime in IT. And of course, this wasn’t exactly the first moment the industry thought up the concept of the digital workspace. Even with all that time behind us, it only now appears we are on the verge of being able to deliver a true digital workspace experience.

But, before I share how we’re able to deliver a digital workspace, let’s look at why its adoption is so critical to maintaining and supporting a competitive and modern workforce:

Increasing the Mobile Workforce

At this point, most organizations have a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) strategy in place. If not allowing BYOD, organizations are at least turning to Corporate Owned Personally Enabled (COPE), with users granted certain ability to utilize the device as they would their own.

An Explosion of Applications and Data

The number of applications used by an organization is skyrocketing. Not only are we looking at an increase in applications, but the number of locations at which those applications are hosted is also growing. If you aren’t already, you will soon be managing access to SaaS apps, traditional but cloud-hosted, traditional but on prem, and even mobile apps.

