Defining your IoT strategy – first things first!
Are you, or is your company thinking about offering IoT services to its/your customers? If so, you (or they) have probably noticed that there is a lot to think about and that it goes way beyond the technology and/or tools involved. For most organisations, it requires a different mindset and a curtain degree of resourcefulness as well as creativity — not to be underestimated.
For a lot of (IT) companies the addition of the IoT to their portfolio is a big step. As part of the process a couple of questions they might be asking themselves include but are not limited to:
- What type of IoT services do we want to offer?
- Do we take on the role of IoT solutions advisor or are we better of as an integrator?
- Do we primarily focus on enterprise or consumer IoT services, or perhaps both?
- Are we, as a company able to tell our customers (or to figure out) how the IoT might be beneficial for them?
- Do we focus on one specific vertical, or multiple and why? What is our strength and the true added value we can deliver?
- While there will always be some overlap, what will be the main focus when providing these services: is it to improve overall operations, conserve resources, big data processing, adding security, increase revenue? And so on.
- Do we have any IoT architects employed already? Probably not. What about general IT administrators and/or architects who are willing and able to (re) educate themselves?
Read the entire article here, Defining your IoT strategy – first things first!
via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com
