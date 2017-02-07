Home Applications Defining your IoT strategy – first things first!

Are you, or is your company thinking about offering IoT services to its/your customers? If so, you (or they) have probably noticed that there is a lot to think about and that it goes way beyond the technology and/or tools involved. For most organisations, it requires a different mindset and a curtain degree of resourcefulness as well as creativity — not to be underestimated.

For a lot of (IT) companies the addition of the IoT to their portfolio is a big step. As part of the process a couple of questions they might be asking themselves include but are not limited to:

  • What type of IoT services do we want to offer?
  • Do we take on the role of IoT solutions advisor or are we better of as an integrator?
  • Do we primarily focus on enterprise or consumer IoT services, or perhaps both?
  • Are we, as a company able to tell our customers (or to figure out) how the IoT might be beneficial for them?
  • Do we focus on one specific vertical, or multiple and why? What is our strength and the true added value we can deliver?
  • While there will always be some overlap, what will be the main focus when providing these services: is it to improve overall operations, conserve resources, big data processing, adding security, increase revenue? And so on.
  • Do we have any IoT architects employed already? Probably not. What about general IT administrators and/or architects who are willing and able to (re) educate themselves?

Read the entire article here, Defining your IoT strategy – first things first!

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Applications
Consumerization of IT
Security
Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.
