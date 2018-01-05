Defining hyperconverged infrastructure Part 3: The importance of data locality

The introduction of hyperconverged infrastructure caused a major shift in the way IT operates. Reducing technology silos, capital expenditures, and time dedicated to the IT equipment refresh cycle are all common outcomes seen by HPE SimpliVity 380 customers. These customers also see improved data protection and operational efficiency in the IT environment. While the simplification of the infrastructure creates many obvious advantages, bringing the data closer to the virtual machines (VMs) can create a performance advantage. How data locality, or the proximity of the VM storage to the VM compute, is managed can make a big difference to the performance of business-critical applications.

Data locality is an architectural challenge unique to hyperconverged infrastructures, because current hypervisor resource balancing features don’t have full awareness of how data is laid out across the nodes. Locating the data and compute resources of a VM on the same host can be a distinct advantage since it will minimize latency, thus providing peak performance of the storage layer. There are several ways hyperconverged infrastructure vendors are choosing to address this challenge.

Some choose to avoid the problem altogether and instead stripe all data across all nodes. This has the advantage of distributing the data processing across all nodes when serving data for every VM. It also provides inconsistent performance no matter where the compute resources for the VM exist because some percentage of the data will always come across the network—depending on the number of nodes in the cluster and the number of blocks being accessed. The downside is that this performance is bound by the performance of the network, and every VM is susceptible to cluster-wide data performance or availability impacts due to issues on a subset of the cluster nodes.

