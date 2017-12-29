Defining hyperconverged infrastructure Part 1: The anatomy of the HPE Simplivity 380

The HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure was engineered to provide a simple, scalable architecture that can deliver both predictable and peak performance while ensuring full data protection. Starting with a single node, the HPE SimpliVity solution can be grown to a globally distributed network of nodes that can very efficiently move and protect data between physical locations, while also ensuring high-availability at each site. This post provides an in-depth look at the entire HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure from the inside of a node, all the way through to a globally-distributed, multisite implementation of the HPE SimpliVity Federation.

The HPE SimpliVity 380 node is the basic building block for the HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure, and is therefore designed with resiliency in mind. These building blocks leverage the HPE OmniStack software overlayed on the industry’s best selling server, the HPE ProLiant DL380, ensuring every node includes tried-and-true redundancies like dual power supplies, fully redundant fans, multiple NIC ports, and error-checking and correcting memory. The internal disk storage is protected through hardware RAID to ensure a node stays available even during multiple disk failures.

Included in every node is an HPE-designed PCIe card called the HPE OmniStack Accelerator Card. This card is connected to the HPE OmniStack Virtual Controller utilizing hypervisor pass-through technology that allows it to avoid any latencies that may be caused by the hypervisor. The Accelerator Card handles all data efficiency operations, providing inline deduplication and compression without any penalties and eliminating overhead that consumes hypervisor host CPU cycles. This leaves more resources available to the business applications running on the node, while also eliminating the consumption of IOPS on the disk drives caused by writing duplicate data. Many customers, as sited in this whitepaper, report significant performance improvements because of the HPE SimpliVity accelerated data efficiency.

