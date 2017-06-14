Understand the brain’s workings by analyzing cerebral slices. Use 3D heart models to develop better treatments, while lowering reliance on animal experiments. Study how dark matter will form when Andromeda galaxy and Milky Way collide.

These are just a few of the challenges researchers are tackling using supercomputers, AI and big data.

GPUs are at the center of this work. Find out how at NVIDIA’s booth at the International Supercomputing Conference, in Frankfurt, June 19-22.

Some ISC 2017 highlights:

Experience the NVIDIA Tesla Accelerated Computing platform, the most pervasive and accessible HPC platform. See our new HPC products and technologies and talk with NVIDIA experts.

Check out the new NVIDIA DGX portfolio, based on our new Volta architecture, which provides the fastest path to deep learning.

Listen to the Featured Evening Talks from top speakers like Thomas Schulthess, of the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre, and Dirk Pleiter, of the Juelich Research Centre.

Attend the dedicated deep learning day on June 21, with speakers from Fraunhofer, DFKI, IBM Research, NVIDIA and others.

Learn at Deep Learning Institute sessions, sponsored by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, on June 21, at the Mövenpick Hotel

And don’t miss the opening keynote from Microsoft Research’s Jennifer Tour Chayes on how massive datasets in networks can be used for collaborative filtering or drug development.

Read the entire article here, Deep Learning Meets HPC at ISC 2017

