Deep Learning for Industrial IoT – AWS re:invent 2017 Video

Deep learning and IoT are emerging as an innovative pairing due to the explosion of data produced by a growing number of devices. The data this is generating needs to be quickly analyzed to produce meaningful insights and take action. In this session, we discuss how deep learning can be applied to real-world IoT use cases with a demo of computer vision and anomaly detection. We also do a step-by-step tutorial on how to develop deep learning models for computer vision at the edge using NVIDIA Jetson.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).