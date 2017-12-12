Deep Dive Video – Apple DEP Registration With VMware AirWatch & iOS 11

In this video, learn how to integrate Apple Configurator 2 with your Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP) account, join a device to DEP and validate the device joined DEP. Read more here: http://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2017/12/apple-dep-registration-airwatch-ios-11.

