Deep Dive on Object Storage: Amazon S3 and Amazon Glacier – #AWS Session Video
In this session, storage experts will walk you through Amazon S3 and Amazon Glacier, bulk data repositories that can deliver 99.999999999% durability and scale past trillions of objects worldwide – with cost points competitive against tape archives. Learn about the different ways you can accelerate data transfer into S3 and get a close look at new tools to secure and manage your data more efficiently. See how Amazon Athena runs “query in place” analytics on your data and hear about the new expedited and bulk retrievals from Amazon Glacier. Learn how AWS customers have built solutions that turn their data from a cost into a strategic asset, and bring your toughest questions straight to our experts.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
