Deep Dive on Backup to the AWS Cloud – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Surveys consistently rank backup as one of the first workloads to move to the cloud. But what does it really look like? This session gives backup managers and admins the straight story on streamlining AWS Cloud integration with existing on-premises data backup software, tape processes, virtual tape libraries, third-party snapshots, file servers, and archives. Learn how to choose the right integration with varying degrees of disruption, how to automatically migrate data for cost reductions and compliance, and how to recover individual files or many files fast. We discuss Amazon S3, Amazon Glacier, Amazon EFS, AWS Snowball, AWS Storage Gateway (both as VTL and File Gateway), and third-party partner integrations.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cloud Computing
Data Center
Storage
Videos
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

