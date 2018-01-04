Deep Dive on Backup to the AWS Cloud – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Surveys consistently rank backup as one of the first workloads to move to the cloud. But what does it really look like? This session gives backup managers and admins the straight story on streamlining AWS Cloud integration with existing on-premises data backup software, tape processes, virtual tape libraries, third-party snapshots, file servers, and archives. Learn how to choose the right integration with varying degrees of disruption, how to automatically migrate data for cost reductions and compliance, and how to recover individual files or many files fast. We discuss Amazon S3, Amazon Glacier, Amazon EFS, AWS Snowball, AWS Storage Gateway (both as VTL and File Gateway), and third-party partner integrations.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).