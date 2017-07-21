Deep Dive on Amazon S3 – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video
Learn about new and existing Amazon S3 features that can help you better protect your data, save on cost, and improve usability, security, and performance. We will cover a wide variety of Amazon S3 features and go into depth on several newer features with configuration and code snippets, so you can apply the learnings on to your object storage workloads.
Learning Objectives:
- Review best practices for to reduce costs, protect against data loss, and increase performance in Amazon S3
- Learn about new S3 storage management features that help you align storage with business needs
- Understand data security capabilities available in S3 that help protect against malicious or accidental deletion or other data loss
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

