Deep Dive on Amazon Elastic File System – AWS Tech Talk Video June 2017
The vast majority of applications and workloads interact with data storage via a file system interface and require file system semantics. As businesses move to the cloud they require storage resources that integrates with their existing applications and tools. In this technical session, we will explore file storage with Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) and its targeted use cases. Attendees will learn about the Amazon EFS features and benefits, how to identify applications that are appropriate for use with Amazon EFS, and details about its performance and security models. We will highlight and demonstrate how to deploy Amazon EFS in our most common use cases and will share tips for success throughout.
Learning Objectives:
- Recognize why and when to use Amazon EFS and the economic benefits versus other solutions
- Understand key technical, performance, and security concepts
- See Amazon EFS in action with live demo
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
