Deep Dive on Amazon EFS – #AWS Session Video

In this session we will review Amazon EFS and how it delivers fully managed, petabyte-scale file storage for Amazon EC2 instances. Large scale and consistent performance make Amazon EFS ideal for web and content serving, enterprise applications, media processing, container storage, and Big Data analytics use cases. Session attendees will learn how to identify appropriate applications for use with Amazon EFS, understand performance details and security models, and hear how established customers are using it in production. The target audience is file system administrators, application developers, and application owners that operate or build file-based applications that require consistent latencies at cloud scale.

