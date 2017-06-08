Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs allow you to easily attach low-cost graphics acceleration to current generation EC2 instances. With Elastic GPUs, you choose the GPU resources that are sized for your workload, so you can accelerate the graphics performance of your applications for a fraction of the cost of stand-alone graphics instances. In this tech talk, we will provide a deep dive on the capabilities of Elastic GPUs and its use case.

Learning Objectives:

Get an overview of Elastic GPUs

Dive deep on the technical capabilities of Elastic GPUs

Learn best practices when using Elastic GPUs

