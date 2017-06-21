Deep Citrix Monitoring and Troubleshooting with Goliath
Recently I published a blog post titled: Citrix is Slow, Or is it Really? In that article I briefly mentioned using a product such as Goliath Performance Monitor. If you have XenApp or XenDesktop 7.x in your environment, you may rely on Citrix Director for monitoring and troubleshooting. If so, I’m sorry for you. It has been my experience that Director can miss quite a lot. At least in version 7.9 and earlier, which is what I have used the most. If I could put a value on the time I have spent over the last 6 months alone troubleshooting slowness issues which Director couldn’t help with, it would likely pay for a good monitoring product such as this two times over!
Over the last few months, I have been trying out Goliath Performance Monitor in my Citrix environment. The product covers a pretty wide spectrum of things. I likely won’t even scratch the surface on what it can do BUT I will share some of my experience and what I like about the product.
Before I started using the product for myself, something that stood out to me was how they presented their product on webinars. I have been doing a lot of research into many different “monitoring” products over the last year. Goliath provided a long list of specific customer use cases, some of which were very relevant to my current workplace.
via the fine folks at FSLogix
