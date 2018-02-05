Decoupling of Cores per Socket from Virtual NUMA Topology in VMware vSphere 6.5

There are some pretty interesting and helpful blog posts available at the moment and we would like to share some information regarding our new release of Performance Analyzer.

You can find here an interesting post from Frank Denneman or just scroll down for more information.

Some changes are made in ESXi 6.5 with regards to sizing and configuration of the virtual NUMA topology of a VM. A big step forward in improving performance is the decoupling of Cores per Socket setting from the virtual NUMA topology sizing.

Important information from Frank Dennemann´s post!

Understanding elemental behavior is crucial for building a stable, consistent and proper performing infrastructure. If you are using VMs with a non-default Cores per Socket setting and planning to upgrade to ESXi 6.5, please read this article, as you might want to set a Host advanced settings before migrating VMs between ESXi hosts. More details about this setting is located at the end of the article, but let’s start by understanding how the CPU setting Cores per Socket impacts the sizing of the virtual NUMA topology.

Read the entire article here, Decoupling of Cores per Socket from Virtual NUMA Topology in vSphere 6.5

Via the fine folks at opvizor.