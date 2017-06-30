Declare Your Independence From Legacy Storage
Independence: [in-di-pen-duh ns], noun. Freedom from the control, influence, support, aid, or the like, of others.
Today’s enterprise IT administrators are looking to declare their independence from the legacy vendors that have dominated the technology landscape for decades. This freedom has manifested in the form of software-defined solutions.
The revolution began in the late 1990s, when VMware was founded to disrupt the server empire that had long been controlled by mainframe systems from the likes of IBM and Sun Microsystems. The battle for dominance in the server world has now clearly been won by server virtualization software- still, the war wages on in the realm of enterprise storage.
Read the entire article here, Declare Your Independence From Legacy Storage
via the fine folks at Nexenta
